Lack of grammy nominations…Taylor Swift, snubbed?

Taylor Swift was said to have called out her enemies, such as Katy Perry or Kanye West on her latest record “Reputation.”

Furthermore, Swift was said to have taken numerous shots at the record industry and that subtle or not so subtle commentary may have come back to haunt her. For instance, Taylor was not nominated for album of the year or song of the year for the 2018 Grammy’s.

HERE is a story, that I didn’t write, that sort of implies it was the record industry being vindictive against Taylor.