Lady Gaga agrees to hand over Kesha texts in Dr. Luke case

Lady Gaga has folded her bid to duck a deposition by ​music ​producer Dr. Luke​ in his defamation case against ​former protege Kesha.

The “Poker face” singer “will appear for a deposition pursuant to [Luke’s] subpoena in this action, during the month of September,” according to a deal signed between lawyers for the pop superstar and reps for Luke and Kesha.

The parties were set to attend an Aug. 22 hearing after Luke accused Lady Gaga of refusing to sit for a deposition since March.

