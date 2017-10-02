Lady Gaga, calls for tighter gun control after Las Vegas mass shooting

Celebrities used social media to speak out against gun violence in the wake of the Las Vegas shooting that left at least 59 people dead at an outdoor music festival. Stars like Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, whose Manchester, U.K., concert was the site of a deadly attack in May, called for gun control to prevent another attack.

Lady Gaga urged people to refer to the shooting as “terrorism.” She tweeted, “This is terrorism plain and simple. Terror bares no race, gender or religion. Democrats & Republicans please unite now #guncontrol.”

Authorities are not calling the mass shooting, which left more than 500 people injured, an act of terrorism.

HERE is the full story