Lady Gaga can still fill a stadium, even when radio turns its back

WHEN LADY GAGA leapt off the roof of Houston’s NRG Stadium during halftime of Super Bowl LI, the ever-shape-shifting pop singer assumed her latest pop form — stadium-headlining powerhouse boasting a medley-worthy array of hits, a star whose flair for the dramatic was made for the grandest stages. Gaga’s “Joanne” tour, which hits Fenway Park Friday and Saturday nights, is certainly a marker of her status as one of the world’s biggest pop stars, up there with fellow class of ’08ers like Katy Perry as well as more recent entrants like Lorde and Halsey.

To get the obvious question out of the way: “Joanne,” Gaga’s fifth album and the tour’s namesake, came out last October, and it’s pretty good as far as pop records go; it’s full of sticky hooks and forays into ridiculousness that Gaga can (mostly) pull off because of her put-on-a-show gumption. The rhetoric surrounding it tended to focus on the ever-slippery ideal of “authenticity,” focusing on the collaborations with rockers like Queens of the Stone Age leader Josh Homme and Beatle descendant Sean Lennon, the ridiculously large pink cowboy hat she sported on the album’s relatively subdued cover (no woman-as-motorcycle motif a la 2011’s “Born This Way” this time out), and the brief release-week tour of “dive bars” that were really just smaller clubs in industry-heavy cities. (Among them: Storied New York watering hole The Bitter End, where Gaga would occasionally play back when she was plain old Stefani Germanotta.)

