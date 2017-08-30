Lady Gaga Details ‘Ideas’ For Sixth Album & Being Reunited With Fans on Joanne Tour

INGLEWOOD, CA - AUGUST 09: Lady Gaga performs onstage during the "Joanne" World Tour at The Forum on August 9, 2017 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Good news, Little Monsters! It seems like just yesterday Lady Gaga released her fifth LP, Joanne, marking a brand new phase for Gaga and becoming the fourth chart-topper on the Billboard 200, surpassing the half-million sales mark in the U.S. Gaga is currently on off her Joanne World Tour, but that hasn’t stopped her from already thinking about the next album.

From the sounds of it, Gaga fans may not have to wait long for LP6. Gaga recently hinted to Entertainment Weekly that she’s already working on new songs: “I have a lot of ideas and a lot of things I want to create, so you’ll see in a bit. I need some time to create.”

Click HERE for the full story.