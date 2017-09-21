Lady Gaga on fame: ‘Not all it’s cracked up to be’

INGLEWOOD, CA - AUGUST 09: Lady Gaga performs onstage during the "Joanne" World Tour at The Forum on August 9, 2017 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)

We knew Lady Gaga’s new Netflix documentary was incredibly revealing, but what we didn’t know is how much control the pop star gave up making it.

On Thursday, Gaga posted a note to her fans, describing how the first time she watched her doc, Gaga: Five Foot Two (which premieres tonight on Netflix), was in the audience at the film’s Toronto Film Festival premiere.

“I found myself witnessing myself in a way I am unable to see on my own. I felt proud, I felt sadness, I felt empowered, I felt vulnerable,” wrote Gaga of how the raw film shows her, warts and all, from her debilitating chronic pain to her loneliness after several failed relationships.

Gaga lauded how director Chris Moukarbel (Banksy Does New York) “chose to show my lowest lows, my highest highs, and the close relationship with my family that I clung to fiercely while writing my album Joanne.“

