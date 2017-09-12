Lady Gaga finally reveals why she and Taylor Kinney broke up

Professional success may have come at a price for Lady Gaga.

The pop star finally offered an explanation for what ended her five-year relationship with Kinney — and she seems to think her blossoming career within the entertainment industry was a major factor.

“My love life has just imploded,” Gaga says in a new documentary “Gaga: Five Foot Two,” according to People. “I sold 10 million (records) and lost Matt. I sold 30 million and lost Luke. I did a movie and lose Taylor. It’s like a turnover. This is the third time I’ve had my heart broken like this.”

Gaga and Kinney called it quits last year, around the same time she was cast in her first feature film “A Star is Born,” which also stars Bradley Cooper.

HERE is the full article.