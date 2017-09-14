Lady Gaga hospitalized; Rock in Rio performance canceled

Coming on the heels of her Tuesday acknowledgement that she suffers from fibromyalgia, Lady Gaga took to Twitter to announce she has been hospitalized for severe pain and is unable to play her scheduled show at Rock in Rio on Friday.

“Brazil, I’m devastated that I’m not well enough 2 come to Rock In Rio. I would do anything 4 u but I have to take care of my body right now,” Gaga tweeted Thursday morning.

The “Bad Romance” singer then begged the country for patience and promised she would make up the show soon.

“I ask for your grace and understanding,” Gaga wrote, “And promise that I will come back and perform for you soon.”