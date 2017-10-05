Lady Gaga says Congress has ‘blood on their hands’

Lady Gaga and Julianne Moore are speaking out after the horrific terror attack that left at least 59 people dead and 527 injured in Las Vegas on Sunday night.

The Hollywood stars both took to Twitter on Monday, demanding that politicians get to work on enacting stricter gun control laws in the wake of the tragedy, which is now the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history.

‘Cheap sound bites don’t protect innocent lives,’ read a tweet on Moore’s account, as she pointed out this is the eighth mass shooting just this year.

Lady Gaga took a more direct approach in getting her message out, tweeting at the President and Speaker of the House while stating that ‘blood in on the hands’ of the men and women of Congress

HERE is the full story