Lady Gaga is working on a new album: ‘I’ve started writing, I have a lot of ideas’

INGLEWOOD, CA - AUGUST 09: Lady Gaga performs onstage during the "Joanne" World Tour at The Forum on August 9, 2017 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)

As Lady Gaga saddles up to trot her Joanne World Tour to even more cities around the globe, she’s also dusting off another set of traveling boots for a venture of a different kind: her next album.

“I’ve started writing,” Gaga tells EW of the planned LP, which is in early stages of conception and might proceed another single from Joanne, though the Oscar nominee was coy — “I’ll let ya know,” she says playfully — when asked if she plans to release another cut from her fifth studio effort (fans have campaigned on social media for “Dancin’ In Circles” to get the single treatment since the album’s release last year). “I have a lot of ideas and a lot of things I want to create, so you’ll see in a bit. I need some time to create.”

It will be no surprise to die-hard fans that Gaga is already cooking up another musical project while deep into the era of the impending release’s forebear, which became her fourth consecutive No. 1 album in the United States upon its release in October 2016. Large portions of her 2011 hit Born This Way were devised as she toured in support of The Fame Monster the previous year.

