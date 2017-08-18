Lady Gaga’s Makeup Artist Says She Created the Joanne World Tour Look So Fans Could Recreate It

INGLEWOOD, CA - AUGUST 09: Lady Gaga performs onstage during the "Joanne" World Tour at The Forum on August 9, 2017 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Aside from the extravagant ensembles and intricate wigs, the star, Lady Gaga, is sporting one of her boldest makeup looks to date — and her longtime makeup artist, Marc Jacobs Beauty global artistry ambassador Sarah Tanno, is sharing the behind-the-scenes details with PeopleStyle.

Tanno, who has worked on all of Gaga’s tours and was also responsible for her memorable Superbowl LI look, says she wanted to switch things up and give the star “fresh elevated glam” this time around. “I wanted something that felt new for her and looks incredible on stage,” she says.

