Latest On The Ariana Grande Manchester Benefit Show
By Brock Mathews
|
May 31, 2017 @ 1:06 PM

When Ariana Grande said that her Manchester benefit this Sunday would include “some of the biggest names in music”…it seemed hard to believe she could pull something together that fast.

But it’s definitely happening!

It’s called the ‘One Love Manchester’ show, and as of last night the bill included:  Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell, Niall Horan, Usher, the British group Take That, and the Black Eyed Peas.

 

Tickets go on sale tomorrow.  Ariana is offering FREE tickets to fans who were at her Manchester Arena show last week.  The venue has a capacity of 50,000.  Obviously, security will be very tight…and fans are being asked NOT to bring bags.

Proceeds will benefit the victims and their families.

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

