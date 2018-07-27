LeBron James Says He Regrets Naming His Son LeBron Jr. By Brock Mathews | Jul 27, 2018 @ 4:29 PM Guess it would make it tough on a young man to have to feel the pressure of living up to the name! Worse problems to have in life, yeah.. lol.. but still 🙂 Lebron James SHARE RELATED CONTENT Is Jennifer Lopez Aging In Reverse Or What?! Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra Engaged VIDEO: Kid Uses A Nerf Gun To Pull His Sister’s Tooth Check Out A List Of The Most-Banned Wedding Songs Man Destroys President Trump’s Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame VIDEO: Charleston, WV Police Lip Sync Challenge