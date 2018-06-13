LeBron James Says His Greatest Achievement Would Be Playing In The NBA Alongside His Son

Check out this video where Lebron James says that his “greatest achievement” would be playing on the same court in the NBA as his son, Bronny.

That would definitely be pretty cool.. but is it really a possibility?

Bronny is 14 and will be entering the eighth grade. He’s already considered one of the country’s top players in his age group.

LeBron is 33 and just wrapped up what may have been the greatest individual season of his career.

If the NBA goes back to allowing players to enter the draft right out of high school, which they’re talking about, Bronny would be draft eligible in five years. Otherwise, he’s six years out.