Lady Gaga is reportedly working on three new albums. The first of which is allegedly going to be a return to her 2009 era dance pop sound. The second one is her doing a Tony Bennett duet, a la Amy Winehouse, and the final one could possibly be a soundtrack. She in fact doing an upcoming film with Bradley Cooper entitled “A star is born.”

