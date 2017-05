Chester Bennington from Linkin Park doesn’t get why people want them to have the exact same sound as their first album. He said, quote, “Why are we still talking about ‘Hybrid Theory’? . . . Move the f*** on.”

Some fans are apparently bummed, because they think the poppier sound of their single “Heavy” (featuring Kiiara) is a sign that they’ve SOLD OUT.

Linkin Park’s new album “One More Light” next Friday, May 19th.