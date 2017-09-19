Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington Tribute Concert

The future of Linkin Park is in doubt…but they’ve announced their first show since Chester Bennington’s death. It’ll be a “celebration” of Chester and it’s happening on October 27th at the Hollywood Bowl in L.A.

They’ll be joined by guests, and Linkin Park will donate all their fees to Music for Relief’s ‘One More Light Fund.’ There aren’t any other details just yet.. but we’ll keep you posted.

It’s possible that this could be the FINAL Linkin Park show. They haven’t said anything, but after Chester’s death, they insinuated that they’d never replace him, so it’s unclear how or if they’ll continue.

The band also just released the above video for “One More Light” that honors Chester.