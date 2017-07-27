Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan & Charlie Puth Are Reportedly In The Running To Be American Idol Judges

While nothing is confirmed just yet, according to the Hollywood Reporter and other various media outlets, Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and Charlie Puth are the frontrunners to join Katy Perry at the judging panel for the new American Idol.

Of course, Ryan Seacrest just signed on to return as host for the reboot of Idol.

I’d definitely go Lionel Richie. And to me Luke Bryan seems like he would be a good choice.. I mean Luke’s presence on the show would certainly draw in a country music audience. Not to mention it would be a nice counter to NBC having Blake Shelton on The Voice.. and considering ABC’s relationship with country music (home of the CMAs, etc), it just seems like a smart move.. but what do I know? Lol.

With auditions set to get underway in Florida on August 17th, I guess we’ll find who’s in and who’s out for sure soon enough.