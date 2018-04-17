LISTEN: Taylor Swift Remade Earth, Wind & Fire’s “September” By Brock Mathews | Apr 17, 2018 @ 1:37 PM It’s from her Spotify Singles EP, recorded at The Tracking Room Nashville. EarthSeptemberTaylor SwiftWind & Fire RELATED CONTENT Mariah Carey’s Ex-Manager Claims She Is Owed Money And Was Sexually Harassed By Mariah WATCH: Another National Anthem Boo-Boo: This Time It’s Rachel Platten What’s Coming & Leaving Netflix In April 2018 Yodeling Walmart Boy Now Hanging Out With Justin Bieber?! Lol Justin Bieber Punched A Guy Who Assaulted A Woman This Taylor Swift “Fan” Has Discovered Something Amazing!