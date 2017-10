There aren’t many pictures of Miley Cyrus in her rocky rebellion phase when she wasn’t wagging her pointy tongue.

But James Corden hilariously found a use for her famous habit during the musician’s suitably wacky Carpool Karaoke stint, asking her to lick a few of his postage stamps.

Besides showing off her flawless vocal talents, the 24-year-old shows The Late Late Show host how long her tongue is in the humorous preview clip, ahead of Wednesday’s show.

Click HERE for the full story.