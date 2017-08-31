‘I Look Like A White Girl, But Don’t Feel Like One’: Halsey On Identifying As A Black Woman

“I’m white-passing,” the 22-year-old said. “I’ve accepted that about myself and have never tried to control anything about Black culture that’s not mine. I’m proud to be in a biracial family, I’m proud of who I am, and I’m proud of my hair… I look like a White girl, but I don’t feel like one. I’m a Black woman. So it’s been weird navigating that. When I was growing up I didn’t know if I was supposed to love TLC or Britney.”

In the interview Halsey doesn’t touch upon her racial fluidity —she can put on the cool of Blackness and take it off as she pleases. And while she’s not accused of doing this, the fact that she can, encompasses privilege that should be addressed.

Click HERE for the full story