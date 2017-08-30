It Looks Like We’ll Be Getting New Music From Avril Lavigne Sometime Soon

Back in December, Avril Lavigne announced that she’d be releasing a new album in 2017 — her first in four years. Now that it’s almost September, we’re getting antsy for this new music to arrive, but her most recent posts on Instagram have calmed our worries. The 32-year-old took to the social media app to share three snaps from her time in the studio, and they’re giving us hope that a new hit single or two is just around the corner.
“I don’t mean to give you my back, I know it’s rude. I’m busy making music here bitches lol.
