Lorde’s new album captures a generation struggling for independence.

Lorde was 15 when she recorded “Royals” and distributed it, with her record company’s blessing, on social media, as if to make sure her peers heard it first. Other songs on Pure Heroine, the album that followed, also played up the idea that Lorde and her posse didn’t need help from adults. “Tennis Court” contemplated her potential stardom along with her youth (“Pretty soon I’ll be getting on my first plane”), then segued into minor-chord bravado: “It’s a new art form, showing people how little we care.” On “Team,” a chorus studded with relative minors asked uncool teens to stick together: “We live in cities you’ll never see on screen…. / And, you know, we’re on each other’s team.” The video for that song depicts dirt bikes, dusty back lots, and shipping containers in what could be Lorde’s subtropical Auckland. When the Lorde of Pure Heroinecame off as jaded, she sounded that way because she wasn’t ready for adult experience, but felt too old for kid stuff.

