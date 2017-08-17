Louis Tomlinson Joins Us In-Studio

Join us for the B-Dubs Music Hangout with Louis Tomlinson! We talked about his successful song with Bebe Rexha, his thoughts on beans, the real British meaning for ‘banger’ (giggle)… Oh yeah, and HOW TO GET HIS ATTENTION DURING THE CONCERT!

VIDEOS

Did you know that Louis Tomlinson hates beans?

He lets us know how he likes to be approached if spotted in public, and about the jobs he had before he started singing!

Louis Tomlinson recounts the time he almost lost his spot in One Direction, and also talks about the differences between the UK and USA.

He shared his plans for Freddie’s future, his thoughts on American accents, and his process for writing a song!