Alright so Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie were reportedly offered $2.5 million each to be judges on American Idol.. and they were offended! Hard to blame them when ya do the math. The $2.5 million offer is only 10% of what they gave Katy Perry.

Bottom line, they stalled and ultimately negotiated up to $7 million each/

Still not quite the $25 million Katy is getting, but enough to sign on the dotted line.