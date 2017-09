Shortly after releasing the music video for “Good Old Days,” Macklemore and Kesha teamed up for a stirring performance of the Gemini single on “Ellen.”

After being introduced as one of host Ellen Degeneres’ “all-time favorite rappers,” the Seattle MC took the stage with his pop star collaborator beside him. Standing on vintage rugs with a live band and string section, the duo launched into the reflective anthem.

