Cops are still on the lookout for the jogger who a family in Colorado Springs refers to as “The Mad Pooper”.

Apparently, “The Mad Pooper” routinely relieves herself, in broad daylight, while jogging by a neighborhood park.

The family put up signs, where the #2’s are taking place, begging and pleading for the public-pooping to stop.. but so far, “The Mad Pooper” won’t stop.