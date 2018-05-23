American Idol Winner Maddie Poppe Told Kelly & Ryan She Saw The Card Early By Brock Mathews | May 23, 2018 @ 12:30 PM Check out the new American Idol Maddie Poppe on Live with Kelly & Ryan.. as it turns out Maddie actually got a peak at the card just before Seacrest made the announcement.. lol American IdolLive with Kelly & RyanMaddie Poppe SHARE RELATED CONTENT WATCH: Two Lynxes In A Standoff Sound Like Humans Moaning.. Or Something Like That?! Famous People And The Foods They Can’t Stand Stephanie Is Going To Vegas To See Macklemore & Kesha! Stern Talks Trump On David Letterman’s New Show Maddie Poppe Is The New American Idol! ICYMI: Billboard Music Awards Recap