Madonna Covers Britney.. Which Inspired Britney To Cover Elvis

Ok, first.. here’s Madonna covering Britney Spears “Toxic”:
And that apparently inspired Britney to do a cover of her own.. she chose Elvis “Can’t Help Falling In Love”:
I was really inspired yesterday by @madonna’s post. She’s right… silence = death! These words really stuck with me, because they are so true. I’ve always wanted to do a performance like this… singing in a pretty little black dress, with a simple 360, one take shot! I figured since it was my birthday, why not go for it?! So boom 💥 When the clock struck 12:00, I did it!!! Thank you all for the beautiful birthday wishes, and for letting me do what I love. I appreciate you more than you will ever know!!!!