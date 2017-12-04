Madonna Covers Britney.. Which Inspired Britney To Cover Elvis
By Brock Mathews
Dec 4, 2017 @ 2:16 PM

Ok, first.. here’s Madonna covering Britney Spears “Toxic”:

And that apparently inspired Britney to do a cover of her own.. she chose Elvis “Can’t Help Falling In Love”:

