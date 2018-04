I didn’t even remember Tupac ever being with Madonna, but apparently he broke up with her in a letter written during his incarceration in Jan. 1995.

Tupac basically told her that it would be bad for his career to be dating Madonna, whereas that would have helped her image.

Previously, Madonna had won in court to protect this letter and a litany of other items too. However, she has since been defeated in NY state Supreme court.

