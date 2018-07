Well this is cool.. especially if you love Chick-Fil-A like we do at my house!

Chick-fil-A just announced they’re going to sell meal kits.

The kits will cost $16 and for now, they’ll only be on sale in Atlanta.. but they could go nationwide by the end of the year.

Guess now, in theory, we can finally have Chick-Fil-A on Sundays! 🙂

