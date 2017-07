Starting today, the 4th anniversary of Kidd’s passing, a campaign has begun. Kidd’s Kids is partnering with Music Meets Medicine with the goal of raising $100,000 between now and August 22.

The money will be used to fund The Kidd’s Kids and Music Meets Medicine Therapeutic Arts Room in Memory of Kidd Kraddick at Children’s Medical Center Dallas. Music and art therapy will allow these children to progress beyond just physical healing and focus on their entire well-being.