A 24-year-old man named Austin Clay destroyed President Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame early yesterday morning and he’s not trying to hide it.

In fact, he called the police on himself and turned himself in.

Guess that’s his claim to fame.

#BREAKING Trump's star on Hollywood Walk of Fame destroyed by pickax-wielding vandalhttps://t.co/vhNBCDvn4R pic.twitter.com/MnJFVVRSpX — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) July 25, 2018

SEE VIDEO OF THE ACT HERE