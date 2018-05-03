Maren Morris Posted A Solo Acoustic Version Of “The Middle”, To Celebrate The Song’s 5th Week At #1 By Brock Mathews | May 3, 2018 @ 1:47 PM Wow, she’s really good! Check her out: 5 WEEKS NUMBER ONE!! ✨✨✨✨🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 A post shared by Maren Morris (@marenmorris) on May 2, 2018 at 5:10pm PDT Maren MorrisThe Middle SHARE RELATED CONTENT Watch Pink Sing Her Daughter To Sleep In An Arena Full Of Thousands Of People Kami Is Going To Orlando To See JT! Check Out This 68-Year-Old Singing ACDC’s “Highway To Hell” WATCH: Zedd & Maren Morris Perform “The Middle” Live For The First Time Latest Details On Avicii’s Death Involve Broken Glass POLL: Would You Take Less Money To Have Your Dream Job??