Maren Morris Posted A Solo Acoustic Version Of “The Middle”, To Celebrate The Song’s 5th Week At #1
By Brock Mathews
|
May 3, 2018 @ 1:47 PM

Wow, she’s really good!  Check her out:

5 WEEKS NUMBER ONE!! ✨✨✨✨🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆

A post shared by Maren Morris (@marenmorris) on

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Watch Pink Sing Her Daughter To Sleep In An Arena Full Of Thousands Of People Kami Is Going To Orlando To See JT! Check Out This 68-Year-Old Singing ACDC’s “Highway To Hell” WATCH: Zedd & Maren Morris Perform “The Middle” Live For The First Time Latest Details On Avicii’s Death Involve Broken Glass POLL: Would You Take Less Money To Have Your Dream Job??
Comments