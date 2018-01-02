Mariah Carey Finally Found Her Hot Tea
By Brock Mathews
|
Jan 2, 2018 @ 12:15 PM

So yeah Mariah wanted some hot tea during her New Year’s Eve performance in NYC.. in her defense it was only 11 degrees with a wind chill of negative 7!

Her full NYE performance is above, but specifically here’s where she asks for the hot tea:

But FINALLY.. Mariah got herself some hot tea, as Tweeted below:

