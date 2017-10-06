Maroon 5’s New Album “Red Pill Blues” Is Not A Reference To The Men’s Rights Movement

Maroon 5 just announced that their next album will be called “Red Pill Blues” and it’ll be available on November 3rd.. it features their current hit single “What Lovers Do”, as well as previous releases “Cold” and “Don’t Wanna Know”.

It’s available for pre-order today.. and for the record, Maroon 5 would like you to know that the title of the new album is a reference to “The Matrix”, not a men’s rights movement, which has co-opted the idea of “taking the red pill” as part of its fight against feminism.