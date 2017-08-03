Floyd Mayweather Reveals Reason Why He Is Boxing Conor Mcgregor

If you’re wondering why Floyd Mayweather is boxing MMA star Conor Mcgregor later this month, he broke it down quick and simple on the first episode of Showtime’s “All Access: Mayweather v. McGregor”.

He said, quote, “I mean, am I the highest-paid athlete out there? . . . We not talking about no contract. We not talking about no contract for no four years, or no contract for no five years. I can do it in 36 minutes.

“$300 [MILLION] or better. In 36 minutes.”

That’s more than $8 million per MINUTE. So, easy call. $$$$$$$$!!!!!!! MONEY!!!!!!!!! $$$$$$$$!!!!!!!!!!

Conor will make $100 million, but he isn’t complaining, because that will be the largest payday for an MMA fighter.