Floyd Mayweather Reveals Reason Why He Is Boxing Conor Mcgregor
By Brock Mathews
|
Aug 3, 2017 @ 1:56 PM

If you’re wondering why Floyd Mayweather is boxing MMA star Conor Mcgregor later this month, he broke it down quick and simple on the first episode of Showtime’s “All Access: Mayweather v. McGregor”.

He said, quote, “I mean, am I the highest-paid athlete out there? . . . We not talking about no contract.  We not talking about no contract for no four years, or no contract for no five years.  I can do it in 36 minutes.

“$300 [MILLION] or better.  In 36 minutes.”

That’s more than $8 million per MINUTE.  So, easy call.  $$$$$$$$!!!!!!!  MONEY!!!!!!!!!  $$$$$$$$!!!!!!!!!!

Conor will make $100 million, but he isn’t complaining, because that will be the largest payday for an MMA fighter.

