Meet The 85-Year-Old Drag Queen Who Stars In Miley Cyrus’ New Video

Miley Cyrus brought her inner rockabilly to the MTV VMAs last week with a rollicking, 1950s-themed take on the title track to her forthcoming album, “Younger Now.”

Critics applauded the performance for showcasing a more mature Cyrus, whose previous VMA appearances are best remembered for attention-grabbing antics. This time, however, it was the pop singer’s troupe of older, AARP-eligible backing dancers who stole the show. (Watch Cyrus perform “Younger Now” live above.)

One of those co-stars was James “Gypsy” Haake. The New Jersey native, 85, got his start working in the Manhattan cabaret scene, before moving to Hollywood in the 1980s. Shortly after relocating to the West Coast, Haake said he was discovered by Mel Brooks on the nightclub circuit. He’s since racked up an impressive list of film and TV credits, including “The Morning After,” “Troop Beverly Hills” and “Married… With Children.”

