Miley Cyrus accused of perjury in dog case.

Let me set the stage for you on this one…

Miley’s sister Brandi’s dog allegedly bit a model named Yolande Ngom back in 2014. The dog, Feather, was said to have bitten Ngom at an apartment that Brandi lived, but Miley paid the rent.

Miley claimed that she could add no details in the case because she had never even met Feather the dog.

Well, a video was dug out of the trenches where, wait for it, Miley is talking about, you guessed it, Feather the dog. The video was a few years prior to the attack. The video obviously contradicted her past statements on the legal matter.

Her attorney stated that Miley suffered from memory failure and thought that she was telling the truth. Ngom’s attorney is screaming perjury LOUDLY.

