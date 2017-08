Miley Cyrus was moved to tears on “Ellen” while trying to talk about Hurricane Harvey’s destruction in Houston.

The “Party in the U.S.A.” singer and Happy Hippie Foundation founder is putting her money where her quivering upper-lip is, donating $500,000 to the relief effort.

“My grandma’s sitting here. My mom’s here, and I go home to my seven dogs,” Cyrus told Ellen DeGeneres. “If I didn’t have that anymore, it’d just be really hard.”

Click HERE for the full story.