Miley Cyrus and Family Sing ‘Achy Breaky Heart’ in ‘Carpool Karaoke’

Family road trip! Miley Cyrus and her family cram into an SUV and have a sing-along in a preview for the Tuesday, August 29, episode of Apple Music’s Carpool Karaoke.

In the clip, the “Malibu” singer, 24, rides shotgun while her brother Braison drives. Miley’s dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, and brother Trace take the middle seats, and her mom, Tish Cyrus, and sisters Noah and Brandi pile into the back

The group jams out to Billy Ray’s 1992 hit “Achy Breaky Heart,” while the country singer urges the car’s DJ to turn it up “a little louder, a little louder.” The family of seven even get into costume and put on mullet wigs and bandanas for a true country feel.

Click HERE for the full article.