Miley Cyrus Ponders ‘Kissing Other Dudes’ on New Break-Up Track ‘Week Without You’: Listen

Miley Cyrus‘ latest Younger Now offering is here in the form of a twangy, country-tinged break-up waiting to happen: “Week Without You.”

The new track, released Thursday (Sept. 21), finds Cyrus fantasizing about taking a week-long break from her lover in favor of “kissing other dudes” and “laying out in the sun” with her girls. “If I spent a week without you, huh, I’d probably have so much fun,” the 24-year-old drawls, though she admits in the end, “you know I’d miss you, baby.”

