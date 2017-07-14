Miley Cyrus Stopped Dressing Like A Hussy Because She Felt “Sexualized”

Miley Cyrus has been dressing more like a normal person the last six months or so. Every photo shoot she used to do had AT LEAST partial nudity. And her Instagram was like an ad for a really weird strip club.

But not so much these days. And she says it’s because showing all that skin started to make her feel like she was being “SEXUALIZED.”

Quote, “It became something that was expected of me. I didn’t want to show up to photo shoots and be the girl who would get my boobs out, and stick out my tongue.”

She also says the whole message behind dressing the way she did got lost somewhere. Quote, “It was kind of like saying, ‘[Eff] you. Girls should be able to have this freedom or whatever.’ But it got to a point where I did feel sexualized.”