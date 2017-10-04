Miley Cyrus tells all in interview with Howard Stern

Singer Miley Cyrus sat with Howard Stern Wednesday to promote her new album and revealed some secrets.

Cyrus, 24, who just released her latest album “Younger Now,” spoke with Stern and dished about her boyfriend Liam Hemsworth, her infamous 2013 MTV Video Music Award performance and the “Wrecking Ball” music video, E! News reported.

However, Cyrus also revealed a few fun facts, including her real name and why she was kicked out of school.

Cyrus told Stern that her birth name is Destiny Hope, but her father, singer Billy Ray Cyrus dubbed her Miley because she was “always smiling,” Cyrus said.

Miley also said her father initially did not want her to audition for Disney’s “Hannah Montana” due to his experience in show business.

Cyrus also revealed she was a bit of a rebel when she was in school. The “Malibu” singer told Stern she was booted from school for teaching her classmates what a French kiss was.

