Miley Cyrus’ ‘Younger Now’ continues her sanitized reinvention

At just 24 years old, Miley Cyrus is already looking backward.

The title track to Cyrus’ forthcoming sixth album Younger Now flips the common pop music trope of young stars, singing about how old they feel. Instead, Cyrus moves in the opposite direction, singing “No one stays the same / You know what goes up must come down / Change is a thing you can count on / I feel so much younger now.”

Accompanied by a glossy video featuring a mishmash of ’50s-inspired imagery, Younger Nowis Cyrus’ latest twangy pop track that, like her lead single Malibu, reckons with the changes she’s experienced over the last several years. While the song is infinitely more listenable than most of the music from her Dead Petz phase, Cyrus doesn’t offer much in the way of meaningful self-reflection on the song, explaining away her past as “living in a dream” from which she “just woke up.

HERE is the article.