Miley takes back her apology for the racy photo shoot when she was 15.
By Dan McMahon
|
May 17, 2018 @ 8:40 PM

Who could forget that Miley Cyrus did a scantly clad photo shoot for a vanity fair article back when she was only 15-years-old in 2008? The creepiest part of the photos were those with her father-Billy Ray…in my opinion.

However, back in the day, she apologized for the racy pictures because she was in fact a role model to kids on Hannah Montana. Well, now Miley is sorry that she isn’t sorry for the repudiation of that apology! The pedophilia community couldn’t agree more.

 

Click HERE for all the madness that is this story.

