Millionaire Takes In 70 Foster Kids Who Were Displaced By Hurricane Irma

A guy named Marc Bell owns a $30 million mansion in Boca Raton, Florida, and found out about 70 foster kids who had nowhere to stay after Hurricane Irma. So for now, he and his wife are letting ALL of them stay at their place, which has a pool, basketball court, home theater, and a game room with a ton of arcade games.

It’s not clear how long the kids are staying, but Marc and his wife say it was a no-brainer. It sounds like they’ll be there at least until their shelters get fixed up and have power again.

So what if he’s a former executive of Penthouse Magazine?! Lol.. this is an incredibly nice move, sir!

