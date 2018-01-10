What A Minute.. Ed Sheeran Is Obsessed With What?!

I guess everyone has their own obsessions for their own reasons regardless of what it is.. but with Heinz Ketchup? Lol.. it’s true. Ed Sheeran is so obsessed with Heinz Ketchup that his entourage carries a spare bottle at all times. Sources say, quote, “Ed has made no secret of his Heinz obsession, and has run out of patience with going to places that don’t serve it.”

He even has a tattoo of it on his arm:

A tattoo of the Heinz ketchup label though. Ed Sheeran is *spits* DESPICABLE. pic.twitter.com/v8tLbgzQno — moon banana🌙 (@FluffCustard) March 18, 2017

So yeah, Ed Sheeran is apparently obsessed with Heinz Ketchup.. to each their own! 🙂