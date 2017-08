MTV’s revival of “Unplugged” begins on September 8th with Shawn Mendes. Mendes got excited to be on the show after seeing Pearl Jam’s appearance from 1992…even though he wasn’t alive when it originally aired. He’s only 19.

Shawn says, quote, “It wasn’t so much about the commercial, showman side of it; It was really about the music.”

There’s no word who else MTV has lined up for the season.