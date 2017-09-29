It’s National Coffee Day…And Lots Of Places Are Giving It Out For Free!!

Today is National Coffee Day and there are a bunch of places giving out free coffee to celebrate!

Here’s who IS giving it out:

1. Krispy Kreme will give you one free coffee a day all weekend.

2. Dunkin’ Donuts is doing buy-one-get-one-free today.

3. McDonald’s will give you a free coffee with their app, or any coffee drink for $2 today.

4. Cinnamon will give you a free one today.

5. And convenience stores like Wawa, Cumberland Farms, and Pilot Flying J are all giving out free cups of coffee today.